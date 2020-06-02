Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.59. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

