TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Wedbush

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. B. Riley downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.64.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,244 shares during the last quarter.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

