Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.73. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 215,404 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Trevena by 13.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 23.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

