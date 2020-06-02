Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

TBIO stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.17. 29,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,284. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 859.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,211 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

