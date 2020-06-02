Tractor Supply (TSCO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO):

6/2/2020 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

5/29/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry year to date on robust first-quarter 2020 performance, followed by a recent strong view for the second quarter. The company is witnessing increased sales across product categories, channels as well as geographic regions. Moreover, its online business is seeing improvement since the beginning of second-quarter 2020 driven by higher demand owing to the newly launched contactless curbside delivery and “buy online pickup at store” options. Consequently, the company provided a strong view for the second quarter. In the first quarter, results benefited from stores remaining open to provide everyday essentials amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the company now expects the additional operating costs related to the pandemic to come in at the higher end of its earlier view of $30-$50 million.”

5/28/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $138.00.

5/26/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/12/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/24/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

4/15/2020 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $90.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

4/7/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

