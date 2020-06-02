Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.69. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $124.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

