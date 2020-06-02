TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.05. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.35. On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

