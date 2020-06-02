TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.35. On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.