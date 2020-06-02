Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut Townsquare Media from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of Townsquare Media stock remained flat at $$4.44 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,814. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $84.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.93.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.
Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.