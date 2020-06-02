Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut Townsquare Media from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock remained flat at $$4.44 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,814. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $84.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

