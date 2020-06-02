Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Toshiba from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Toshiba from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

TOSYY stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 170.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Toshiba has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $18.11.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

