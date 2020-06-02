Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight Capital cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.82.

TD stock opened at C$60.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.27. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.96. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

In related news, Director Nadir Mohamed purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.83 per share, with a total value of C$117,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$382,395.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

