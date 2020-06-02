Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. 32,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,187. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

