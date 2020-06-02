Toronto-Dominion Bank Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.83. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.62.

TD opened at $44.25 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

