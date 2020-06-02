ThoreNext (THX) Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00011112 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded 8% higher against the dollar. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and approximately $2,823.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.39 or 0.02038614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00179044 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00029489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.