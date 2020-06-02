Thore Cash Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $49,942.90 and approximately $63,195.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00485939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003085 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

