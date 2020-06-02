Thomas White International Ltd. Takes $119,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 116,926 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 22,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,260,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

