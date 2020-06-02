Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 860 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 60.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,424,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $246.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.33. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

