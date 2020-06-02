Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 660 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.27.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $305.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

