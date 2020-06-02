Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 2,370 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,545,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,250,000 after acquiring an additional 419,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 220,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Bryan J. Koop purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $201,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

BXP stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

