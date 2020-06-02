Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 2,040 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Middleby by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $3,860,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Middleby by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CL King began coverage on Middleby in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 545 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $50,407.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,953.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,094. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

