Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $417.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

