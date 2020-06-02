Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

