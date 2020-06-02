Thomas White International Ltd. Increases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.45. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.21. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

