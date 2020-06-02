Thomas White International Ltd. Has $233,000 Stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

