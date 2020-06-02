Thomas White International Ltd. Has $192,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 58.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,529,000 after buying an additional 127,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after buying an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

