Thomas White International Ltd. Has $192,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $3,825,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

