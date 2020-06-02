Thomas White International Ltd. Has $167,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,987,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after buying an additional 345,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 318.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after buying an additional 198,099 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after buying an additional 187,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average of $224.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

