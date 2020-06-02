Thomas White International Ltd. Decreases Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $149.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

