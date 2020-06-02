Thomas White International Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HXL opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

