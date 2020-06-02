Thomas White International Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,252,253.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,084,157. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

