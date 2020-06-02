Thomas White International Ltd. Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Shares of UPS opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

