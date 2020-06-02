Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $443,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $190,286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,318,000 after acquiring an additional 704,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,524 shares of company stock worth $9,554,678. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

