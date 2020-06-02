Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.31.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $349.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.66. The firm has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.