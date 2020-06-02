The Western Union Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,509 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 1,594 call options.

The Western Union stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,514,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,891. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,033,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

