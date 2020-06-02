Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.

TCBI stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. 56,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,221,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,334,000 after buying an additional 701,356 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

