Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCBI. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

