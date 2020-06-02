Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenneco from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenneco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenneco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. 489,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,102. The firm has a market cap of $412.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tenneco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tenneco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tenneco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

