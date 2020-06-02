Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BOCOM International upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.62. 20,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,906,034. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 78,258 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

