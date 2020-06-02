Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BOCOM International upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.62. 20,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,906,034. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 78,258 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
