Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.42.

TEO opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 15.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

