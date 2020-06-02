TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised TELA Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 11.94.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TELA Bio by 125.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the first quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

