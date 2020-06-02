Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Boosted by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 197.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $119.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average is $114.67. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.