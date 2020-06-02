Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. 238,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,341,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

