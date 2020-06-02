Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $300,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,402 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,454,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $147,100,000 after acquiring an additional 610,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,501 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered their price target on Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

