Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,050,000 after purchasing an additional 52,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,942,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $177.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

