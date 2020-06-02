Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Argus downgraded shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.15.

NYSE:TT opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts expect that Trane will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

