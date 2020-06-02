Systematic Financial Management LP Takes $372,000 Position in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Clearway Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 60,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

CWEN stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -122.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Clearway Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.01 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.