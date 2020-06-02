Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 6,825 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,989,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $513,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $513,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,732 shares of company stock worth $13,963,019. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

