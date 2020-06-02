Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 6,085 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

