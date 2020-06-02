Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 455 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,141,093.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $6,528,079. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

CHE opened at $469.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.20. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $325.92 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

