Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 3,900 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,112,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,920,000 after purchasing an additional 716,082 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 101.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 692,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 349,300 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 111,333.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 278,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

