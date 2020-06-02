Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 3,745 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in NIC were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NIC by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in NIC by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NIC by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 139,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NIC by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

EGOV stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.31. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

